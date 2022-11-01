Sibanye starts process that may lead to 2,000 job cuts

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7% while the Nikkei rose 0.22%
It remains to be seen whether SA is headed for a technical recession, but we are living through a bear market
The sale of the home-loans book is one of many measures the utility is taking to stabilise its finances
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Over a dozen funds — including Mubadala Investment Company — filed claims against the mining giant, which said that it had changed since the wrongdoing
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Barrage of strikes on several southern Ukrainian cities
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
One of the best sides in world rugby finally gets its own history
Sibanye-Stillwater, the biggest miner of platinum group metals (PGMs), has entered consultations with organised labour and affected stakeholders to restructure parts of its local gold operations which could lead to about 2,000 job losses.
The miner said it will look for alternatives to avoid and mitigate possible retrenchments at its Beatrix 4 Shaft in the Free State and Kloof 1 Plant View in Gauteng in its negotiations in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, which deals with retrenchments...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sibanye starts process that may lead to 2,000 job cuts
Biggest miner of platinum group metals aims to restructure its local gold operations
Sibanye-Stillwater, the biggest miner of platinum group metals (PGMs), has entered consultations with organised labour and affected stakeholders to restructure parts of its local gold operations which could lead to about 2,000 job losses.
The miner said it will look for alternatives to avoid and mitigate possible retrenchments at its Beatrix 4 Shaft in the Free State and Kloof 1 Plant View in Gauteng in its negotiations in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, which deals with retrenchments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.