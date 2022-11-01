×

Companies / Mining

Sibanye starts process that may lead to 2,000 job cuts

Biggest miner of platinum group metals aims to restructure its local gold operations

01 November 2022 - 10:17 Nico Gous

Sibanye-Stillwater, the biggest miner of platinum group metals (PGMs), has entered consultations with organised labour and affected stakeholders to restructure parts of its local gold operations which could lead to about 2,000 job losses.

The miner said it will look for alternatives to avoid and mitigate possible retrenchments at its Beatrix 4 Shaft in the Free State and Kloof 1 Plant View in Gauteng in its negotiations in terms of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, which deals with retrenchments...

