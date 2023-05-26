Market fluctuations in the face of differing stances from Russia and Saudi Arabia on production policy, alongside a robust US currency, maintain stability in crude prices
A total of 44 laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera have been seen at Jubilee District Hospital, the Gauteng health department said in an update on the outbreak in the Hammanskraal area.
By 6pm on Thursday, 203 patients had been seen at the hospital, including 22 who had been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane. 74 had been patients admitted for treatment due to gastrointestinal infection.
Also on Thursday, the Free State reported its first cholera death, while Gauteng fatalities rose to 21.
Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection characterised, in its severe form, by extreme watery diarrhoea and potentially fatal dehydration. Most cholera infections are, however, asymptomatic or mild.
Contaminated water or food are the main drivers of infection, but person-to-person transmission is a contributor.
Drinking water that has been contaminated at its source or during storage can result in infections.
Foods and vegetables exposed to fertiliser or water that contains human excretions can also cause infections.
Protect yourself
Drinking and cooking with good quality water and using good hygiene practices prevent cholera. These are guidelines from the national department of health:
Seek medical care immediately when symptoms present and use an oral rehydration solution or correction fluid to avoid dehydration.
Cholera crisis: 21 Gauteng deaths, 1 in the Free State
A total of 44 laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera have been seen at Jubilee District Hospital in the Hammanskraal area
