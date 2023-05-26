National / Health

Cholera crisis: 21 Gauteng deaths, 1 in the Free State

A total of 44 laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera have been seen at Jubilee District Hospital in the Hammanskraal area

26 May 2023 - 13:10 Staff Writer
Hammanskraal's Jubilee District Hospital is treating 74 patients for gastrointestinal infection. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Hammanskraal's Jubilee District Hospital is treating 74 patients for gastrointestinal infection. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

A total of 44 laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera have been seen at Jubilee District Hospital, the Gauteng health department said in an update on the outbreak in the Hammanskraal area.

By 6pm on Thursday, 203 patients had been seen at the hospital, including 22 who had been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane. 74 had been patients admitted for treatment due to gastrointestinal infection.

Also on Thursday, the Free State reported its first cholera death, while Gauteng fatalities rose to 21.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection characterised, in its severe form, by extreme watery diarrhoea and potentially fatal dehydration. Most cholera infections are, however, asymptomatic or mild.

Contaminated water or food are the main drivers of infection, but person-to-person transmission is a contributor.

Drinking water that has been contaminated at its source or during storage can result in infections.

Foods and vegetables exposed to fertiliser or water that contains human excretions can also cause infections.

Protect yourself

Drinking and cooking with good quality water and using good hygiene practices prevent cholera. These are guidelines from the national department of health:

  • The simplest and most cost-effective method is chlorination of water in a storage container using household bleach. Add one teaspoon (5ml, or one capful if bottle has a screw cap) of household bleach to 20l-25l of water, thoroughly mix the solution and allow to stand for at least two hours or overnight.
  • In an outbreak situation, boiling is also effective for prevention, but there is the potential for microbial regrowth if the boiled water is stored beyond one or two days. Filtration may be necessary in addition to boiling by using a piece of clean white cloth to cover the opening of a 20l-25l water container. Pour the water through the clean cloth into the container. Clean the cloth and make sure it is always clean for future use.
  • Wash your hands with soap and clean water before preparing and eating food, and after going to the toilet. Wash all surfaces and equipment used for food preparation with soap and clean water.
  • Cook food thoroughly. Avoid uncooked food, especially shellfish and meat. Eat food while it is hot.
  • Wash and peel all fruit and vegetables before eating, especially when eaten raw.

Seek medical care immediately when symptoms present and use an oral rehydration solution or correction fluid to avoid dehydration.

Health department investigates high death rate from cholera

A rise in cholera outbreaks has led to such a shortage of cholera vaccines that the WHO asked countries in 2022 to administer only a single dose ...
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: The ANC acts as if it hasn’t been in control since 1994

The party presides over a wasteland of its own creation — replete with poverty, despair and pestilence
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: How does cholera spread?

Cholera is caused by bacteria that normally come from the faeces of an infected person. Here’s how you can protect yourself
News & Fox
4 days ago

Experts dispatched to Hammanskraal after cholera outbreak leads to deaths

The technical team will assist with matters such as water quality investigation and identifying the causes of the outbreak
National
4 days ago

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI ...
National / Health
2.
Business and labour united on destruction at ...
National
3.
Ahmed Kathrada ‘would be appalled’ by DA’s ...
National
4.
Energy procurement powers transferred from ...
National
5.
Citibank grants R200m to fund black industrialists
National

Related Articles

UN steps in to help government fight ‘avoidable’ outbreak of cholera

National

Health department investigates high death rate from cholera

National / Health

WATCH: How does cholera spread?

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.