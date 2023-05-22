Four years after a near-death experience, the housing developer and memorial parks owner has returned to investors’ radar with a bumper profit
South Africa has its first cholera outbreak since 2009. There have been 22 confirmed cases and one death since February, says Foster Mohale, the national health department’s spokesperson.
The cholera bug recently travelled to South Africa via people who got infected in Malawi and is now spreading.
The disease is caused by a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae, which normally hitches a ride from one person to another through an infected person’s faeces. The bug spreads when contaminated sewage isn’t disposed of properly, and then comes into contact with water or food that others consume.
WATCH: How does cholera spread?
