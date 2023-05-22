News & Fox

WATCH: How does cholera spread?

Cholera is caused by bacteria that normally come from the faeces of an infected person. Here’s how you can protect yourself

22 May 2023 - 10:51 Dylan Bush and Jesse Copelyn
Information booklets on cholera were distributed in Emandleni in Wattville, Benoni, after a resident died of the disease earlier this year. Picture: Alaister Russell
Information booklets on cholera were distributed in Emandleni in Wattville, Benoni, after a resident died of the disease earlier this year. Picture: Alaister Russell

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

