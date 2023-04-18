Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Treasury comes around to the benefits of solar rebates and off-grid solutions are multiplying
Former Eskom CEO was scheduled to discuss issues at the state-owned utility in person on April 26
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Stock price falls as bank reports lower earnings and a $470m loss on the sale of Marcus loans
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Discussing childcare policy, he failed to state that his wife had a small share in a childcare company
A severely injured yearling had to be euthanised after another went wild during the journey
The 22 seater is equipped with an array of convenience and safety features
SA’s biggest generic drug maker, Aspen Pharmacare, is advocating for the establishment of a pooled procurement mechanism for African pharmaceuticals, arguing that it will improve security of supply and widen access to life-saving vaccines and medicines.
Africa’s vulnerability to global pharmaceutical shortages was thrown into sharp relief during the coronavirus pandemic, as the continent’s nations were relegated to the back of the queue when Covid-19 vaccines were in short supply. Africa imports 99% of its vaccines, and countries with domestic production capacity prioritised their own populations before selling Covid-19 jabs to the continent...
Aspen calls for Africa to pool procurement for pharmaceuticals
Doing to would enable countries participating in AfCFTA to improve competitiveness and provide greater certainty of demand for drugmakers
