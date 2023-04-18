National / Health

Aspen calls for Africa to pool procurement for pharmaceuticals

Doing to would enable countries participating in AfCFTA to improve competitiveness and provide greater certainty of demand for drugmakers

18 April 2023 - 17:58 Tamar Kahn

SA’s biggest generic drug maker, Aspen Pharmacare, is advocating for the establishment of a pooled procurement mechanism for African pharmaceuticals, arguing that it will improve security of supply and widen access to life-saving vaccines and medicines.

Africa’s vulnerability to global pharmaceutical shortages was thrown into sharp relief during the coronavirus pandemic, as the continent’s nations were relegated to the back of the queue when Covid-19 vaccines were in short supply. Africa imports 99% of its vaccines, and countries with domestic production capacity prioritised their own populations before selling Covid-19 jabs to the continent...

