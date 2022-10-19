Aspen still hoping for sales of SA’s home-grown vaccine

In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks
World’s biggest food maker has passed on rising costs to shoppers willing to pay for its popular brands, but time may be running out
Group gets no orders for its Aspenovax, despite many calls over past year for Africa to develop a vaccine capacity
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Worse-than-expected hikes in interest rates raised debt service costs and reduced funds available for discretionary spending
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
Mali says France has violated its airspace and delivered arms to Islamist militants that have been waging an offensive in northern Mali for a decade
Pakistan boosted in World Cup warm up by fast bowler's return
Newcomers drawn by an improved lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau
SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, is still holding out for orders of its own-branded Covid-19 vaccine, Aspenovax, hoping the need for boosters will shore up demand.
Aspen clinched a deal with US drug maker Johnson & Johnson in late 2020 to bottle its Covid-19 vaccine at its Gqeberha facility, and then reached a licensing agreement to enable it to make Aspenovax for the African market. ..
