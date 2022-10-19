×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Aspen still hoping for sales of SA’s home-grown vaccine

Group gets no orders for its Aspenovax, despite many calls over past year for Africa to develop a vaccine capacity

BL Premium
19 October 2022 - 17:41 HILARY JOFFE AND TAMAR KAHN

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen Pharmacare, is still holding out for orders of its own-branded Covid-19 vaccine, Aspenovax, hoping the need for boosters will shore up demand.

Aspen clinched a deal with US drug maker Johnson & Johnson in late 2020 to bottle its Covid-19 vaccine at its Gqeberha facility, and then reached a licensing agreement to enable it to make Aspenovax for the African market.      ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.