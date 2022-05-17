AU calls on international agencies to support African vaccine manufacturers
African procurement mechanisms to be set up to create certainty of demand for African vaccine manufacturers
17 May 2022 - 18:54
In a move aimed at bolstering the flagging fortunes of African vaccine manufacturers, the AU has called on international organisations to acquire at least 30% of the jabs produced by the continent for global distribution and agreed to establish African procurement mechanisms.
In a statement issued after last week’s virtual meeting of African heads of state and French President Emanuel Macron, the AU said global purchasing facilities such as the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) were hampering the development of African manufacturing capacity by not buying their jabs...
