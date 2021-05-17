National / Education

Delays at qualifications body may leave students and job seekers in limbo

Saqa has had to slash staff numbers by one-third as it battles to survive funding cuts

17 May 2021 - 15:20 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: 123RF/RATTANAKUN THONGBUN
A key government agency tasked with the verification and evaluation of local and foreign academic qualifications has been forced to operate at limited capacity due to funding constraints, which could leave thousands of prospective students and employees in limbo.

Students with foreign qualifications who want to pursue their studies in SA need to have their qualifications verified and evaluated by the SA Qualifications Authority (Saqa). A private company or government department that wants to check the authenticity of a prospective employee’s academic qualifications also has to approach Saqa.

Saqa, which falls under the department of higher education, science & innovation, recently had to offload more than a third of its 170 employees. This is amid a cash crunch caused by the Covid-19 crisis and a cut in government funding after the state diverted funds away from departments to SAA in a bid to resuscitate the ailing national carrier. 

Saqa’s finances were also whacked in 2020 because of the lockdown, which led to reduced demand for verification services. ​

Saqa said it faced closure if it did not act to reduce its personnel costs.

 “Due to the recent retrenchments and the transitional period we are going through, we anticipate some delays in processing applications,” Saqa CEO Julie Reddy said in response to questions from Business Day.  

Saqa has informed applicants through its website about the expected delays. “We have also ensured that we have cross-functional teams that are assisting to minimise the delays should they occur,” Reddy said.

Under normal circumstances, the turnaround time to verify local qualifications is between one working day and 20 days. The turnaround time for processing applications for evaluation of foreign qualifications is between 15 working days and three months.

“The three months is to allow for instances where we do not receive verification responses from foreign institutions within 15 working days,” Reddy said.

Saqa had a government grant of R72.5m in the 2020/2021 financial year, which was subsequently cut by R1.2m as the government scrambled to save SAA, which has been grounded for over a year.  Overall, the R117bn budget of Saqa’s parent department was cut by R1.1bn, as the state moved to drastically reduce expenditure across the board to claw back fiscal stability. 

In his budget vote speech in parliament last week, higher education, science & innovation minister Blade Nzimande bemoaned the cuts. He highlighted that the department’s budget will increase at an average of 1.4% over the medium-term expenditure framework, which is way below inflation.

“Indeed, the budget cuts will slow down even faster movement in the expansion of post-school education and training opportunities,” Nzimande said.

Saqa receives about only 44% of its required annual funding from the government and needs to raise the rest to cover its operating and other expenses. It raises this through the fees it charges for the services that it offers, including the evaluation of foreign qualifications and verification of national qualifications.

 “This would be an ideal time to automate systems to offer a streamlined and more efficient service ... Unfortunately, Saqa has to place this project on hold until funds become available,” the agency said in the annual performance plan.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities SA, an association of public universities, expressed concern about the funding crisis.

“We are concerned about the capacity challenges faced by Saqa. It is particularly concerning to us as it relates to postgraduate students who obtain their qualifications elsewhere and for which there isn’t a direct translation onto the national qualifications framework,” Bawa said.

“For first-time entry students this is not so much of a problem as the issuing of exemptions for entry to universities is also done by the matriculation board, which is located with Universities SA.” 

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Nelson Mandela University plans SA's 10th medical school

Institution has received go-ahead from the SA Qualifications Authority to offer MBChB
National
4 months ago

Qualifications database would be a machine for making red tape

If passed, the amendment to the National Qualifications Framework Act will place an intolerable burden on businesses, educational institutions and ...
Opinion
2 years ago

Studies show the terrible toll of lockdown on poor pupils

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown had a devastating effect on schooling
National
5 days ago

State to take from the jobless to give to university students

Blade Nzimande says R3.3bn in additional money will come from National Skills Fund
National
1 month ago

Students fired up after state digs in amid university fees protests

Student protests threaten to derail academic year; government criticised for prioritising SAA
National
2 months ago

PODCAST | Tertiary students are already a privileged group in SA says expert

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Oscar van Heerden, director of Kelello Consulting, a firm that has been operating in the education space
National
2 months ago

Higher education funding crisis could leave thousands of first-year students stranded

Blade Nzimande says funding guidelines for universities for 2021 will be finalised as soon as the cabinet has decided
National
2 months ago

