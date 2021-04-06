National / Health State nails down Pfizer deal at last as crucial contract signed Delivery of vaccines from middle of April means scene is set for SA to begin its vaccination programme BL PREMIUM

The department of health says it has finally signed a crucial contract with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for the supply of 20-million vaccines with delivery beginning mid-April.

Together with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) agreement for 30-million vaccines, the scene is finally set for SA to begin the rollout of its vaccine programme. Pfizer is a double-dose vaccine, while J&J is a single dose. So far the government has vaccinated 269,102 health workers under a J&J implementation trial...