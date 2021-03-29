‘It’s in our hands,’ says Discovery Health CEO as third wave looms

Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach has told SA it is “in our hands to save lives”, asking peoples to avoid mass gatherings, parties at night and major travel over the Easter holidays, arguing that increased travel and evening events in December were a precursor to the second wave.

Noach’s comments in an opinion piece in Business Day suggest ten of thousands of lives could be saved by continued social distancing, while also pointing out that a faster vaccine rollout would be the most important large-scale health intervention this century.

Concern is growing that the slow pace of SA’s vaccine rollout, the dominance of the new and highly transmissible variant, and the arrival of cooler weather will combine to potentially deadly effect.

“Right now there is great concern that Easter-related social events — from religious to family gatherings, travel to popular and busy holiday destinations — will fuel Covid-19 super-spreader events,” said Noach.

The medical aid administrator gleaned data from the 3.7-million people who belong to the 18 medical schemes it administers. It said the second resurgence was in part due to increased travel — more mobility at night, and in part social and post-matric celebratory super-spreader events across the country in December.

Even though Discovery estimates that up to 55% of people in SA have been infected with the Covid-19 virus, it believes up to one in three could be at risk of reinfection and advises that people should not mingle in large crowds.