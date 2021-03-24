KHAYA SITHOLE: ‘Greed is good’ philosophy fuels vaccine nationalism
The susceptibility of the pandemic to the pitfalls of capitalism is worsening the plight of the poor
24 March 2021 - 19:21
The year 1987 might be a memorable one for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for two reasons.
First, the Eton old boy graduated from Oxford with his degree in classics where his term as Oxford Union president had been, according to Michael Heseltine, the first step to being prime minister. Second, the seminal tribute to capitalism, Oliver Stone’s movie Wall Street, was released. Its central character, Gordon Gekko, famously stated that “greed, for lack of a better word, is good”...
