Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Sitting ducks, waiting for vaccine that never arrives BL PREMIUM

With SA’s continuing vaccine despair and new restrictions on the way — perhaps as soon as Monday evening — there has been column space dedicated to comparing President Cyril Ramaphosa to his UK counterpart.

Like Ramaphosa, Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, oversaw a reaction to the Covid-19 outbreak that saw his country not only suffer one of the highest death rates among peer nations, but also one of the worst economic performances...