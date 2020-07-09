Western Cape may have reached its coronavirus peak, says Discovery Health
Two important indicators have fallen significantly in the past few weeks, says CEO Ryan Noach
09 July 2020 - 18:35
The Western Cape may have already reached the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, according to SA’s biggest medical scheme administrator, Discovery Health.
Western Cape was the first province to see soaring Covid-19 infections, and last week said its latest models project a peak in infections in late July or early August.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now