National / Health Western Cape may have reached its coronavirus peak, says Discovery Health Two important indicators have fallen significantly in the past few weeks, says CEO Ryan Noach BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape may have already reached the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, according to SA’s biggest medical scheme administrator, Discovery Health.

Western Cape was the first province to see soaring Covid-19 infections, and last week said its latest models project a peak in infections in late July or early August.