National

Western Cape premier Alan Winde in isolation after contracting Covid-19

Winde says he is at higher risk of developing more serious illness because he is over 55-years-old and has diabetes

08 July 2020 - 15:16 Aron Hyman
Premier Alan Winde has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Twitter/Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Twitter/Alan Winde

Western Cape premier Alan Winde tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He said he was at a higher risk of developing more serious illness because he was over 55-years-old and suffered from type-2 diabetes.

“I received a positive test result for Covid-19 this morning, and I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days,” Winde said in a statement.

“On Sunday, I started to develop mild flu-like symptoms. As I am diabetic and over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. I therefore went to be tested to determine the cause of the symptoms on Monday.”

He said he had stayed home since he started feeling sick and said that it felt as though he had cold.

“However, given my risk category, I will be carefully monitoring my health to make sure that any change is picked up quickly.” 

He said he would still be conducting meetings to co-ordinate the Western Cape’s Covid-19 response.

“The Western Cape has been working around the clock to ready our healthcare system for the increase in cases expected over this time, and we will not let our foot off the pedal. The fight continues,” said Winde.

He was in the process of contacting people he had been in contact with from the last three days before him showing symptoms.

“Close contacts must self-quarantine. This means that you must stay at home and not come into contact with other people,” said Winde.

Winde will host his weekly digital press conference on Thursday when he will answer more questions.

“I will also use the opportunity to share medical expertise on diabetes as a high-risk category during Covid-19. As I am diabetic, this is something very close to my heart,” said Winde.

He said he was also looking forward to meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa online during the scheduled President’s Co-ordinating Council meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Gauteng denies asking for hard lockdown, calls for tougher enforcement as Covid-19 surges

Province says if non-adherence to regulations has caused rise, it should be countered
National
2 days ago

Lindiwe Sisulu says law enforcement must make sure land is not invaded

The minister told MPs on Tuesday that proper procedure must be followed by authorities who seek to evict people from land
National
23 hours ago

Government puts R18m into quest to produce local Covid-19 test kits

Awards for developing rapid test kits arise from urgent need to source components locally amid  surge in demand
National
23 hours ago

ROB ROSE: ‘Politicians, where are you now?’

For years, SA’s politicians have squandered the country’s resources and, while Covid-19 has laid bare just how ill-equipped they are to actually ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Eskom overpaid Stefanutti Stocks JV and ABB by ...
National
2.
WATCH: Has the UIF dropped the ball on Ters ...
National
3.
SA might benefit from locust outbreak in East ...
National
4.
Truck drivers embark on national shutdown
National
5.
Mogoeng’s call for Hlophe’s impeachment is driven ...
National

Related Articles

ALAN WINDE: This is the Western Cape’s most recent provisioning scenario for ...

Opinion

CAROL PATON: Questions multiply over rapidly growing epidemic in Western Cape

Opinion / Columnists

How Cape Town became SA’s Covid epicentre

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.