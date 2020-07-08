National / Health Gauteng and Eastern Cape face dire hospital bed shortage, Zweli Mkhize says Capacity including all committed public and private sector beds is expected to be breached in the next four weeks BL PREMIUM

Gauteng and the Eastern Cape are set to run out of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients within the next month, said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

“We have now reached the surge. The storm that we have consistently warned South Africans about is now arriving,” he said in an address to the National Assembly on Wednesday.