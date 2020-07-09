ICU beds for sick mineworkers found to be already filled
Arrangements for hospital beds for sick miners have fallen through as the Covid-19 epidemic begins to overwhelm healthcare facilities
09 July 2020 - 14:50
UPDATED 09 July 2020 - 17:28
SA’s mines are finding that pre-arranged hospital beds earmarked for mineworkers afflicted with Covid-19 have already been allocated, as the country’s health system struggles with increased numbers.
So far, nearly 296,000 mineworkers have returned to their jobs out of more than 420,000 when the industry is at full capacity.
