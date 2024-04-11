DA seeks legal input on financial implications of schools bill
The Bela bill proposes extending compulsory schooling by a year, but it is unfunded
11 April 2024 - 16:22
The DA has written to parliament’s legal adviser seeking guidance on the financial implications of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, which proposes extending compulsory schooling by a year to include grade R.
The controversial bill is before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), which has completed public hearings and is expected to begin its line-by-line deliberations on the legislation next week...
