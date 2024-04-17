Vacant teacher posts in state schools rocket to more than 31,000
Number up 28% in the past three years from more than 24,000 in 2021, Angie Motshekga tells MPs
17 April 2024 - 19:16
The number of vacant teacher posts in SA’s state schools soared 28% in the past three years, from more than 24,000 in 2021 to more than 31,000 in 2024, basic education minister Angie Motshekga has told MPs.
Teacher shortages have a direct effect on class sizes, which in turn affect learning outcomes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.