National

Eskom sues City Power for R1bn debt

Utility says the debt threatens its ability to maintain essential infrastructure and invest in new technologies

07 May 2024 - 11:06
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Eskom says it has applied to the Johannesburg high court for an order to force Johannesburg’s City Power to pay its debt, which stood at R1bn on March 31. 

“The case has been enrolled for hearing on June 4. The power utility started to default on its payments from October 2023 and no payment was received for the March 2024 invoice,” Eskom said in a statement. 

Eskom said the debt owed by City Power had worsened its already strained financial situation and threatened its ability to maintain essential infrastructure, invest in new technologies and meet the growing energy demands of the province.

“Over and above, City Power declared a dispute regarding potential overbilling on bulk purchase invoices dating back to 2021. Eskom denies the claims made by City Power and will prove its position through the arbitration process.” 

The power utility said in terms of the electricity supply agreements sanctioned by the Electricity Regulation Act, if a municipality raised a dispute with Eskom, it must still pay.

TimesLIVE 

Treasury must be more patient with municipalities, says Salga

Municipalities are at risk of dropping out of debt relief programme because it is ‘too restrictive’
National
1 week ago

Municipal grid collapse next crisis front, says Ramokgopa

Power utility’s improvement shines light on dire municipal power infrastructure
National
17 hours ago

'Solar could spearhead SA's energy revolution'

Rooftop solar power has already cut load-shedding dramatically and has 'incredible' potential
Business
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Paul Mashatile’s VIP guards plead not guilty to ...
National
2.
Government trying to demonise medical schemes, ...
National / Health
3.
Durban port operator ‘raring to go’ despite ...
National
4.
Municipal grid collapse next crisis front, says ...
National
5.
People in eThekwini being charged for free ...
National

Related Articles

No power yet for parts of Joburg after underground cable fire

National

'Solar could spearhead SA's energy revolution'

Business

Municipal grid collapse next crisis front, says Ramokgopa

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.