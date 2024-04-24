Treasury must be more patient with municipalities, says Salga
Municipalities are at risk of dropping out of debt relief programme because it is ‘too restrictive’
24 April 2024 - 19:03
Municipalities that owe Eskom millions, and in some cases billions, of rand are struggling to stick to the conditions set by the National Treasury as part of a debt relief programme.
Nhlanhla Ngidi, head of energy and electricity distribution at the SA Local Government Association (Salga), said Salga, municipalities and government departments have for years been looking for solutions to municipalities’ ballooning debt to Eskom...
