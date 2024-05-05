'Solar could spearhead SA's energy revolution'
Rooftop solar power has already cut load-shedding dramatically and has 'incredible' potential
05 May 2024 - 06:18
Radical steps are required to secure South Africa’s energy supply, and solar energy is the key to spearheading this revolution, says leading residential solar provider GoSolr in its first quarterly solar update, in effect a “state of solar” report.
“South Africa has a serious energy problem,” said Andrew Middleton, co-founder and CEO of GoSolr. “We don't produce enough, it costs a fortune, and it’s damaging our environment. Without solar, our energy woes would be even more catastrophic.” In 2023, a record year for load-shedding, electricity demand exceeded output by 16MMWh (16-million megawatt hours)...
