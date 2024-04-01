Eskom back in court over maintenance contracts dispute
Ruling in favour of Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering was for technical reasons, SCA told
01 April 2024 - 19:30
Eskom recently appeared in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein to present its appeal to a high court judgment delivered in 2022 in a case brought against it by one of its long-serving contractors over the awarding of maintenance contracts.
The matter heard in the Pretoria high court in October 2022 involves Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering, an SA subsidiary of Babcock International Group. It was successful in its bid to have the contracts set aside as the court found that the disqualification of Babcock was irrational...
