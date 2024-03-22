EDITORIAL: Pieces falling into place to end Eskom monopoly
The National Transmission Company of SA is well on its way to being fully operationalised
22 March 2024 - 05:00
The National Assembly passed a key piece of legislation last week that will help end Eskom’s electricity supply monopoly.
The Electricity Regulation Amendment (ERA) Bill will pave the way for SA to transition to a multimarket model for electricity trading by legislating for the unbundling of the transmission system from Eskom...
