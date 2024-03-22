Competition Commission to probe limited stake of black industrialists
President looks to more support from government and private sector
22 March 2024 - 05:00
The Competition Commission will over the next five years conduct market inquiries aimed at investigating features of the market that obstruct the participation of black industrialists in strategic sectors of the economy, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This is part of the government’s four point plan to ramp up the black industrialist programme which includes scaling up financial support from the government and the private sector for beneficiaries and increasing trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area. ..
