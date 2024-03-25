Eskom gets bondholder consent for separation of transmission company
Restructuring of division into a stand-alone entity will result in lower electricity price, says Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
25 March 2024 - 17:00
The process to operationalise the National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA) has crossed one of the final hurdles after Eskom secured bondholder consent from the last of eight affected lenders last week.
This is an important step, said electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Monday, in the restructuring of Eskom’s transmission division into a stand-alone entity and the establishment of the NTCSA, which allows for the liberalisation of the electricity trading market in SA...
