Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula referred to ethics committee over corruption claims

DA calls for investigation of allegations of corruption during speaker’s tenure as defence minister, which she has denied

04 March 2024 - 22:32
by Sisanda Mbolekwa
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEAAN VIVIER.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEAAN VIVIER.

The DA has referred National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to the ethics committee, calling for an investigation of allegations of corruption during her tenure as defence minister.

The party called the allegations gravely concerning, saying accusations made by a whistleblower demanded an immediate and thorough investigation.

Should the ethics committee agree to investigate the DA’s complaint against Mapisa-Nqakula, it would mean she would be under investigation by two parliamentary committees.

The powers and privileges committee wrote to her a fortnight ago asking her to explain herself over alleged governance breaches related to the salary of parliament secretary Xolile George.

She had until the close of business on March 4 to respond to the powers and privileges committee.

The Sunday Times reported on explosive allegations against her at the weekend, detailing a high-level investigation into accusations that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry business person Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said her party would lodge a complaint with the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests to safeguard the integrity of parliamentary institutions.

The allegations come after reports that Mapisa-Nqakula approved a secret 70% salary increase for secretary to parliament George, recently raising his salary from the advertised and approved maximum of R2.6m to R4.4m.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied involvement in alleged corrupt activities pertaining to her tenure as minister of defence & military veterans.

She expressed “deep concern” about the allegations, including an affidavit by one of the department’s former service providers, which she allegedly learnt about only through the Sunday paper.

Her office said throughout her public service career the speaker had upheld the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct.

Mapisa-Nqakula vowed to fully co-operate with any formal investigation and maintained her innocence.

Ramaphosa hails draft legislation to reform public service

The president says the potential for undue political interference in the administration will be reduced
National
12 hours ago

EDITORIAL: ANC defends Gumede’s return

Former eThekwini mayor has been roped in to mobilise support for party
Opinion
5 days ago

SIU investigations gather pace under Ramaphosa presidency

A total of 42% of all presidential proclamations have been issued since 2018
National
1 week ago

SIU to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas

Ramaphosa gives crime-busting unit the go-ahead to probe 20 years of visas fraud allegations in department of home affairs
National
2 weeks ago
