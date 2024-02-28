EDITORIAL: ANC defends Gumede’s return
Former eThekwini mayor has been roped in to mobilise support for party
28 February 2024 - 05:00
One of the remarkable developments that unfolded on the margins of the ANC’s manifesto launch was the return of Zandile Gumede, former eThekwini mayor, from political oblivion.
The ANC’s former eThekwini regional leader, was forced to step aside from her party leadership role after being charged with fraud and corruption. The charges, which are still being prosecuted, stemmed from her tenure as mayor of the city...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.