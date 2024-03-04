Nikola's logo at an event in Turin, Italy. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA
Bengaluru — Nikola named former General Motors (GM) and Amazon executive Thomas Okray as its CFO, the electric-truck maker said on Monday.
Okray’s hiring follows the appointments of former GM executives Stephen Girsky as CEO in August and Mary Chan as COO in September.
“My connection with some of Nikola’s leadership spanning decades made the decision even more natural,” Okray, who will take charge immediately, said in a statement.
Okray served a 14-year stint at GM that ended in June 2015, rising from the position of a senior analyst to CFO of a division, overseeing projects developing future vehicles, optimising profitability and purchase of materials.
At Amazon, Okray was vice-president of finance in the global customer fulfilment division.
The appointment comes months after former finance chief Anastasiya Pasterick said she would resign to pursue other opportunities.
In February, the electric truck maker projected deliveries of as many as 350 hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks this year and posted a smaller loss in the fourth quarter.
Nikola appoints industry veteran Thomas Okray as finance chief
Okray to take charge immediately at electric truck maker
