Companies / Industrials

Nikola appoints industry veteran Thomas Okray as finance chief

Okray to take charge immediately at electric truck maker

04 March 2024 - 21:46
by Akash Sriram
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Nikola's logo at an event in Turin, Italy. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA
Nikola's logo at an event in Turin, Italy. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Bengaluru — Nikola named former General Motors (GM) and Amazon executive Thomas Okray as its CFO, the electric-truck maker said on Monday.

Okray’s hiring follows the appointments of former GM executives Stephen Girsky as CEO in August and Mary Chan as COO in September.

“My connection with some of Nikola’s leadership spanning decades made the decision even more natural,” Okray, who will take charge immediately, said in a statement.

Okray served a 14-year stint at GM that ended in June 2015, rising from the position of a senior analyst to CFO of a division, overseeing projects developing future vehicles, optimising profitability and purchase of materials.

At Amazon, Okray was vice-president of finance in the global customer fulfilment division.

The appointment comes months after former finance chief Anastasiya Pasterick said she would resign to pursue other opportunities.

In February, the electric truck maker projected deliveries of as many as 350 hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks this year and posted a smaller loss in the fourth quarter.

Reuters

Bible verses unable to rescue Nikola fraudster from four years in prison

Founder Trevor Milton lied to investors about the prospects for his electric truck maker
World
2 months ago

Nikola notes quarterly jump in deliveries of electric vehicles

Like other smaller EV firms, Nikola has been battling a dwindling cash reserve and supply chain issues
Companies
7 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The Courier Guy gets picked up by Adenia
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Spar to lend money to ailing shops
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Pick n Pay seeks liquidation of franchisee’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
RCL to unbundle and list Rainbow Chicken
Companies / Industrials
5.
Canal+ will make a mandatory offer to MultiChoice ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Gravity opens fastest US EV charger to public in New York

Life / Motoring

VW battery division says no IPO right now

Companies

European automakers battle to undercut cheap Chinese imports

Companies / Industrials

EV maker VinFast wants India to cut import duties

Companies / Industrials

Apple cancels electric car to focus on AI

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.