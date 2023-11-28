National Assembly sanctions Cele, Shivambu, Peters
The MPs including police minister Bheki Cele were found to have flouted parliament's code of ethics
28 November 2023 - 17:11
The National Assembly sanctioned three MPs on Tuesday for failing to comply with parliament’s code of ethics.
Attempts by ANC MP and former transport minister Dipuo Peters and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu to stall the process did not succeed. Peters wanted the recommendation by the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests not to be considered, while Shivambu asked for the matter to be removed from the order paper because it was before the courts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.