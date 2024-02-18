SIU to probe 20 years of rot in issuance of visas
Ramaphosa gives crime-busting unit the go-ahead to probe 20 years of visas fraud allegations in department of home affairs
19 February 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) the go-ahead to probe allegations of maladministration in the issuance of visas and other official documents by the department of home affairs.
According to a proclamation issued by Ramaphosa on Friday, the SIU will also investigate allegations of “improper conduct” by some in the department’s ranks...
