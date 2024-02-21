National

IN FULL: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech

21 February 2024 - 15:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Finance minister, Enoch Godongwana arrives at Cape Town city hall to deliver his 2024 budget speech. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Finance minister, Enoch Godongwana arrives at Cape Town city hall to deliver his 2024 budget speech. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2024 national budget on Thursday. Read his speech in full here: 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Legal bodies raise concerns over retired ...
National
2.
World Court calls for immediate enforcement of ...
National
3.
MPs unanimously support two-pot bill
National
4.
SA troops in DRC need air support, says former ...
National
5.
NGOs seek advice over minister’s ‘punitive’ grant ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.