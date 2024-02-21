Futures markets point to tight supply though the focus is on demand outlook as US inflation remains sticky
Merits of tapping GFECRA will be debated at length and markets will have their say
Education the biggest beneficiary of scheme that has assisted more than 1.7-million people
President announces May 29 election date and encourages all eligible voters ‘to fully participate’
HEPS rose 1%, benefiting from a buyback of 1.7-million shares due to a tough environment
Government mindful of high cost of living and effect of fuel prices on food and transport costs, says minister
Busisiwe Mavuso says withdrawals from GFECRA should come with strict conditions
Trump did not mention Alexei Navalny until a Monday post on his Truth Social platform that did not cast blame or express remorse
German club says it will seek new direction next season with new coach
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2024 national budget on Thursday. Read his speech in full here:
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
IN FULL: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2024 national budget on Thursday. Read his speech in full here:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.