state capture Zondo: What must happen now What do you get if you cross a crooked president, the Gupta brothers and a corrupted ruling party? Hopefully, 20 years to life ...

The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice, US civil rights leader Martin Luther King once said.

South Africans, at this point, would struggle to believe it. For years, the country has yearned for justice in the wake of the “national trauma” of state capture, as President Cyril Ramaphosa called it this week...