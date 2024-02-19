SCA dismisses claim of ‘malicious prosecution’ by NPA
No evidence to support R46m claim by former Scorpions deputy head Jeff Ledwaba
19 February 2024 - 19:29
Former Scorpions deputy head Jeff Ledwaba’s R46m lawsuit against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been dismissed after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found no evidence to support his “malicious prosecution” claims over fraud charges.
The SCA ruled it was of “the view that [Ledwaba’s] conspiracy theory is improbable”...
