Tough judge in trouble for scathing RAF rulings
Attorneys complain judge Denise Fisher made adverse findings against them and expert witnesses without allowing them to answer allegations
05 February 2024 - 12:35
Johannesburg high court judge Denise Fisher has been taking a strong stance in litigation involving the Road Accident Fund (RAF), keeping a close eye on any signs of maladministration or possibly corruption.
But now the Judicial Conduct Committee (JSC) has found she may have overstepped the mark and it has recommended that she answer to charges of misconduct...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.