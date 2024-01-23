The application to have corruption charges against suspended chief magistrate Desmond Nair withdrawn was denied by the Pretoria specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday.
Nair was expecting to hear his fate on Tuesday, after his legal team applied for a withdrawal in July 2023.
His lawyer, Danie Dorfling, said they felt the case had insufficient evidence for a criminal trial.
“We attacked the credibility of the state witness in the disciplinary hearing he attended and said they wouldn’t be able to put together a proper case in a criminal trial,” Dorfling said.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter had been postponed to March 15 for Nair’s legal team to consider appealing against the decision to the national director of public prosecutions.
Nair is facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving kickbacks valued at R200,000 in security upgrades to his property from Bosasa (African Global Operations and its subsidiary Global Technology Systems) in September 2016.
The upgrades to his home in Pretoria included an electric fence; perimeter beams; an alarm system and a CCTV system.
According to the state, Nair received the upgrades from Bosasa for acting in a dishonest, improper and unlawful manner.
Nair, who has been on suspension as a magistrate for more than four years, has denied receiving such benefits from Bosasa.
Suspended magistrate Desmond Nair will face corruption charges
Nair is facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving kickbacks worth R200,000 in security upgrades to his property from Bosasa
The application to have corruption charges against suspended chief magistrate Desmond Nair withdrawn was denied by the Pretoria specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday.
Nair was expecting to hear his fate on Tuesday, after his legal team applied for a withdrawal in July 2023.
His lawyer, Danie Dorfling, said they felt the case had insufficient evidence for a criminal trial.
“We attacked the credibility of the state witness in the disciplinary hearing he attended and said they wouldn’t be able to put together a proper case in a criminal trial,” Dorfling said.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter had been postponed to March 15 for Nair’s legal team to consider appealing against the decision to the national director of public prosecutions.
Nair is facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving kickbacks valued at R200,000 in security upgrades to his property from Bosasa (African Global Operations and its subsidiary Global Technology Systems) in September 2016.
The upgrades to his home in Pretoria included an electric fence; perimeter beams; an alarm system and a CCTV system.
According to the state, Nair received the upgrades from Bosasa for acting in a dishonest, improper and unlawful manner.
Nair, who has been on suspension as a magistrate for more than four years, has denied receiving such benefits from Bosasa.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.