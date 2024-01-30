SA stumbles into ‘flawed democracy’ category due to corruption problem
Transparency International released its CPI 2023 report, which found that SA had regressed from a score of 43 in 2022 to 41 in 2023
30 January 2024 - 12:51
SA, one of Africa’s largest and most industrialised economies, has regressed on an international index tracking perceptions of corruption in the public sector, resulting in the country stumbling into the category of flawed democracies, just one level above “nonfunctioning regimes”.
SA has been dogged by systemic corruption and looting of state-owned enterprises. State capture cost the economy an estimated R500bn. The state capture commission, which released its final report in June 2022, found there was a symbiotic relationship between the ANC and politically connected individuals and private companies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.