Arrest warrant issued for ex-Vlakplaas member in MK activist’s murder trial

Four former security branch members have been indicted to stand trial for the June 1985 murder of MK cadre Jameson Ngoloyi Mngomezulu.
Three of those now on trial applied for amnesty at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) but were refused. They are Gerhardus Stephanus Schoon, now 82, Paul Jacobus van Dyk, 76, and Frederick Johannes Louw, 77.
The fourth accused, Douw Gerbrandt Willemse, 63, did not apply for amnesty — and did not arrive at the Pongola magistrate’s court last week when the indictment was served. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
In evidence before the TRC, it was stated that Mngomezulu and others were abducted from Swaziland and taken to SA. He was tortured for several days before he was killed.
According to the indictment, Mngomezulu was a South African citizen living in Ingwavuma, KwaZulu-Natal, and in Swaziland (now Eswatini). He was a political activist and an MK leader. Because of his political activism, he was on the radar of the security police who frequently raided his homes.
In June 1985, he was captured in Swaziland and forcibly taken back over the border, where he was tortured, assaulted and eventually killed.
The accused allegedly used explosives to blow up his body at Sodwana Bay.
NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the state alleged that Schoon, who was the commander of the Jozini security branch at the time, Van Dyk and Willemse, who were based at Vlakplaas, and Pienaar, who was based in Piet Retief (now eMkhondo), together with Askaris, acted collectively in the commission of the crimes.
When they appeared in the Pongola magistrate’s court the indictment was served on the legal representatives for Schoon and Van Dyk.
However, Pienaar and Willemse did not appear in court. A medical certificate was handed in explaining Pienaar’s absence, but there was no explanation for Willemse’s absence, Ramkisson-Kara said.
“Warrants of arrest were authorised. In the case of Pienaar it was stayed but for Willemse it was issued forthwith,” she said.
The matter was postponed until April 24 when it is expected to be transferred to the high court and a date set for trial.
Arrest warrant issued for ex-Vlakplaas member in MK activist’s murder trial
Four former apartheid police indicted for 1985 murder of MK cadre Jameson Ngoloyi Mngomezulu
