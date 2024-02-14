Numsa threatens passenger bus sector strike after wage dispute
Current pay deal expires on March 31, with parties deadlocked over a new agreement
14 February 2024 - 14:49
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has declared a wage dispute with employers in the passenger bus sector and have threatened to strike if conciliation efforts fail to break the impasse.
Labour and employer bodies including the SA Bus Employers Association and the Commuters Bus Employers Association are negotiating under the auspices of the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council...
