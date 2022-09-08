×

National / Labour

Labour Court to rule on contentious bus industry wage deal

A wildcat strike has left 150,000 commuters stranded across Gauteng

BL Premium
08 September 2022 - 10:57 Luyolo Mkentane

The Labour Court is expected to rule soon whether bus company Putco’s employees are entitled to a 6% wage agreement reached in 2020, following a crippling wildcat strike that halted operations in Gauteng and left over 150,000 commuters in the lurch.

The company’s bus drivers downed tools eight days ago and embarked on a wildcat strike in Soweto and Pretoria, demanding that the company implement the wage agreement...

