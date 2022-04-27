Bus sector averts strike with 6% wage agreement
Bargaining council commends parties for reaching a settlement
27 April 2022 - 16:00
A strike has been averted in the struggling bus sector after operators and unions reached a 6% wage agreement.
The deal, which will see the industry’s minimum wage rise from R40.43 an hour to R42.85, was reached on Tuesday evening at the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac), a platform for employers and workers to discuss wages and conditions of employment...
