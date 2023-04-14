National

Parties sign 7% wage increase for bus sector workers

The deal was concluded after lengthy negotiations

14 April 2023 - 17:14 Luyolo Mkentane
Satawu had threatened to embark on strike over the Easter long weekend in support of their demands for higher wages. Picture: WERNER HILLS
Satawu had threatened to embark on strike over the Easter long weekend in support of their demands for higher wages. Picture: WERNER HILLS

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has signed a 7% pay hike deal for its members in the bus passenger sector after lengthy negotiations.

On Friday, bus operators and Satawu representatives signed the deal proposed two weeks ago by Gary Wilson, general secretary of the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council.

Satawu general secretary Jack Mazibuko said: “The negotiations were very tough to a point where we deadlocked, and we were more than ready to go on strike as it seemed like it was the only option left.”

He said the two parties have signed a salary wage increment of 7% for a year effective from April 1 to March 31 2024.

“During the negotiations Satawu was very resolute and clear that it will not accept anything less than the Consumer Price Index as it is just an insult to the workers ... The lowest-paid employee in the passenger sector is paid R7,800 a month.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

