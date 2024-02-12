National

Ramaphosa authorises probe of Northern Cape agency

The Special Investigating Unit will investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration of salary adjustments at Nceda

13 February 2024 - 11:40
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and serious maladministration of salary adjustments in the affairs of the Northern Cape Economic Development, Trade & Investment Promotion Agency (Nceda).

The SIU has also been authorised to recover financial losses suffered by the state and Nceda. 

The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between March 1 2012 and February 9 2024, the date of the proclamation. 

The seven contracts the SIU has been authorised to probe are for the following:

  • Legal services;
  • Event organising and management services;
  • Consultancy services;
  • Security services;
  • Services relating to the Riemvasmaak Tourism Master Plan;
  • Catering services; and
  • An audiovisual system.

“The SIU will also investigate allegations of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the agency for salary adjustments that were not duly authorised,” the SIU said.  

It will also investigate unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by Nceda or the state. 

The scope of the investigation covers unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of Nceda, service providers or any other person or entity. 

“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.” 

TimesLIVE 

Cyril Ramaphosa must fire Dipuo Peters for role in Prasa disaster, group says

#UniteBehind leaders Zackie Achmat and Zukiswa Vuka Fokazi say Peters violated sections of the constitution that set out the responsibilities of ...
Politics
1 day ago

SIU recovers more than R737m in NSFAS investigation

Unit presents findings to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts
National
5 days ago

Investigating Directorate blames lack of skills for its court defeats

ID is unable to recruit and retain critically skilled and experienced personnel, says head Andrea Johnson
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Jacob Zuma says he will change the constitution ...
National
2.
The great Gauteng jobs scam: millions of rand ...
National
3.
Anti-SA bill in US is dead in the water, says ...
National
4.
Study lays out worrying effects of closing coal ...
National
5.
Coronation goes to Constitutional Court over ...
National

Related Articles

SIU recovers more than R737m in NSFAS investigation

National

SIU’s SAA probe recoups R14m and eyes R3.4bn in dodgy deals

National

Sassa may have lost R50m to fraud in two years

National

Unions angry about ‘noncomplying’ security companies

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.