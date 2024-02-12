Ramaphosa authorises probe of Northern Cape agency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and serious maladministration of salary adjustments in the affairs of the Northern Cape Economic Development, Trade & Investment Promotion Agency (Nceda).
The SIU has also been authorised to recover financial losses suffered by the state and Nceda.
The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between March 1 2012 and February 9 2024, the date of the proclamation.
The seven contracts the SIU has been authorised to probe are for the following:
Legal services;
Event organising and management services;
Consultancy services;
Security services;
Services relating to the Riemvasmaak Tourism Master Plan;
Catering services; and
An audiovisual system.
“The SIU will also investigate allegations of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the agency for salary adjustments that were not duly authorised,” the SIU said.
It will also investigate unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by Nceda or the state.
The scope of the investigation covers unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of Nceda, service providers or any other person or entity.
“In addition to investigating maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.”
