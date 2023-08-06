Unions angry about ‘noncomplying’ security companies
Numsa urges Mpumalanga treasury to stop dealing with firms not complying with bargaining council requirements
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has called on the Mpumalanga provincial treasury to stop doing business with security firms that fail to comply with requirements of the national bargaining council for the private security sector.
The call by Numsa, SA’s largest trade union, comes after it and members of unions such as the Abanqobi Workers Union, Kungwini Amalgamated Workers Union and the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union, marched to the Mpumalanga provincial treasury on Thursday “to demand that they stop doing business with security companies which are noncompliant”, said Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim...
