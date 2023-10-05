INVESTIGATIONS
Sassa may have lost R50m to fraud in two years
From fake disability claims to illicit child support collections, fraud cases surge, but Lindiwe Zulu credits the agency’s anti-corruption efforts
05 October 2023 - 10:57
UPDATED 05 October 2023 - 22:40
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), which distributes social grants on behalf of the government, suffered a potential loss of R50.5m in the past two years due to fraud.
This information was provided by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu in a written reply to a parliamentary question posed by EFF MP Laetitia Arries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.