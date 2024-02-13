Controversial Aarto demerit system hit by further delays
The government has been advocating for the implementation of the system for more than 20 years
13 February 2024 - 11:09
Errant motorists do not have to worry yet about being issued with demerit points on their driving licences as the Aarto system has been delayed once again.
The phase 2 rollout of the controversial Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, originally passed into law in 1998, was to have commenced on February 1, but it’s been deferred to a future date, which will be gazetted, according to the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA). ..
