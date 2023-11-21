SIU’s SAA probe recoups R14m and eyes R3.4bn in dodgy deals
The Special Investigating Unit updates MPs on corruption and maladministration at national carrier
21 November 2023 - 18:27
An investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the affairs of state-owned airline SAA has recovered R14m and identified a further R3.4bn that needs to be recouped from companies and individuals who were irregularly awarded contracts.
The investigating body will also be making recommendations for delinquency referrals of the previous board in an effort to clean up the rot that paralysed SAA’s governance systems and liquidated its financial controls...
