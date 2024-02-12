Boyes Drive was closed to traffic due to heavy smoke from the blaze above Kalk Bay. Picture: 123RF
Firefighting crews and helicopters were dispatched to Kalk Bay on Monday as a wildfire raged on the mountain above the suburb.
Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said in a post on social media platform X that four helicopters, a spotter aircraft and City of Cape Town fire and rescue services responded to the scene along Boyes Drive, near Trappieskop.
Firefighting efforts are under way, involving teams from TMNP, NCC Environmental Services contracted crews, City of Cape Town fire and rescue services, with additional support from Working on Fire and the Volunteers Wildfire Services.
“To combat the fire on the lower side of Boyes Drive, four helicopters and a spotter plane have been deployed.”
Helicopters airborne as fire rages above Kalk Bay
Firefighting crews and helicopters were dispatched to Kalk Bay on Monday as a wildfire raged on the mountain above the suburb.
Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said in a post on social media platform X that four helicopters, a spotter aircraft and City of Cape Town fire and rescue services responded to the scene along Boyes Drive, near Trappieskop.
Boyes Drive was closed to traffic due to thick smoke engulfing the area. The blaze was reported at 2.20pm extending towards St James.
“The fire spread across Boyes Drive, driven by unusually hot winds, resulting in downhill movement, which is abnormal for fires,” TMNP said.
Firefighting efforts are under way, involving teams from TMNP, NCC Environmental Services contracted crews, City of Cape Town fire and rescue services, with additional support from Working on Fire and the Volunteers Wildfire Services.
“To combat the fire on the lower side of Boyes Drive, four helicopters and a spotter plane have been deployed.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pringle Bay residents ordered to evacuate as Hangklip wildfire escalates
More than 100 firefighters battle blaze on Cape mountain
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.