More than 100 firefighters battle blaze on Cape mountain

Boyes Drive closed between Old Boyes Drive and Clairvaux Road in Kalk Bay

17 January 2024 - 18:06
by Kim Swartz
Smoke bellows from the top of a Cape Town mountain which was ablaze on Wednesday. Picture: SUPPLIED
More than 100 firefighters were dispatched on Wednesday to help contain a Cape Town wildfire that spread across a mountain. 

SANParks urged all hikers in the central section of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) to descend the mountain as the fire had intensified due to strong winds above Boyes Drive in Kalk Bay. 

“SANParks, Table Mountain National Park, have mobilised around 114 firefighters from NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services, and Working on Fire. Additionally, three helicopters and a spotter plane have been deployed,” said SANParks. 

Fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the incident at 11.30am. 

“We have six firefighting vehicles and over 30 staff members on site and additional resources are en route,” he said. 

“Boyes Drive is closed between Old Boyes Drive and Clairvaux Road in Kalk Bay.”

