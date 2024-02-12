Sanral ‘tempered toll hikes over burdened consumers’
CPI-adjusted tariff increases are lower than those of 2023 due to the weak economic climate, the agency says
12 February 2024 - 17:27
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) says the 6.25% increase in toll tariffs published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday last week and due to take effect from March 1 was much lower than 2023’s adjustment due to SA’s weak economic climate.
The agency, which is in charge of SA’s roads, uses the money collected from tolls to fund the maintenance and improvement of the road network. Its collections have been dwindling, with its latest annual report showing that for the 2023 year to end-March the agency collected R4.4bn in toll levies, R47m less than in the previous year...
