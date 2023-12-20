Firefighting continued overnight to fight flames on the eastern slopes of the Simon’s Town mountain. Picture: CITY OF CAPE TOWN
Fifteen fire engines, 100 firefighters and helicopters battled a blaze in Simon’s Town‚ south of Cape Town‚ into the early hours on Wednesday to protect houses and the naval base.
Five firefighters sustained injuries‚ with two of them taken to hospital for treatment‚ City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.
MMC for safety & security JP Smith said: “Firefighters are exhausted and trying to catch some sleep‚ but are ready to spring back into action if the need arises. They are sleeping in front of houses that may need their protection again.”
The fire was reported shortly before 7am on Tuesday.
Carelse said: “Only a single derelict building was damaged last night at around 8pm on the grounds of the SA Navy. The threat to the houses on Victory‚ Horatio and Barnard streets was averted in the early hours of this morning.”
Three choppers were water bombing the area to ensure the fire was contained.
Several residents chose to evacuate as a precaution, but Smith said shortly before 2am all major hotspots had been extinguished and residents had started returning to their homes.
Describing the firefighting efforts‚ he said: “Resources were scrambled and crews had to carry hoses through the sides of properties to access the mountainside behind the houses. They battled thick smoke and soaring temperatures as the blaze threatened to come closer.
“Strong winds made firefighting efforts difficult for ground crews and helicopter pilots. Water bombing had to be called off at around 8pm due to visibility. Crews worked hard to damp down vegetation close to the fire breaks‚ which prevented the fire from coming closer.
“Firefighters dragged hoses as they picked their way across steep rock slopes. A hose once filled with water easily weighs 100kg. In many instances they had to connect up to three hoses together to reach the flames ... They have my deepest appreciation.”
Firefighters prevail over blaze on Simon’s Town mountain slopes
Exhausted firefighters watch for flare-ups while residents start to return to their homes
TimesLIVE
