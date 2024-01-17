Bid window 7 will have ‘reserve bids’ to secure grid capacity
Latest round of government’s independent power procurement programme seeks to avoid delays in rollout of projects
17 January 2024 - 17:58
The Independent Power Producers (IPP) Office will introduce reserve bids for window 7 of the Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) if preferred bidders aren’t able close their projects on time.
Bernard Magoro, who heads the office, told prospective bidders at a virtual conference on Wednesday the reserve bids will be leveraged as backup to avoid delays in adding capacity to the grid...
